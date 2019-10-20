

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The city is sending its crews to Winnipeg to help in the aftermath of a major snowstorm that crippled parts of Manitoba on Thanksgiving weekend.

At least 25 urban forestry staff are being dispatched to assisst with the massive cleanup caused by the storm, which prompted Manitoba premier to declare a state of emergency.

More than a quarter-million customers were without power during the storm as the snow brought down thousands of trees and power lines. Winnipeg received an estimated 34 cm of snow from Thursday to Saturday.

“If some part of Canada is hurting, then that means Toronto is hurting,” Mayor John Tory said at a news conference. “Our country is built on the value of helping each other out.”

Tory said he texted Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman to ask if the city could help. He said emergency services from both cities were able to talk and come up with a plan.

“City of Toronto staff and equipment will support the ongoing efforts of Winnipeg, neighbouring Winnipeg municipalities and Saskatoon to mitigate weather effects of flooding that started with record September precipitation followed by a week of record October snow and rain,” said the city in a press release.

The city is sending a total of 13 vehicles, which include chipper trucks, aerial towers, and forestry equipment.

“I love Winnipeg,” Tory said. “It’s a hardy, entrepreneurial city full of good people.”

Tory said he’s hoping the help will people better understand Toronto.

“It’s an important statement about us as a country, and about us as a city,” he said. “Oftentimes, we are portrayed as this big bad city … and that’s not true. We are loving Canadians.”

Tory, together with city staff, attended the sendoff on Saturday morning.

The crew is expected to arrive in Winnipeg on Tuesday.