

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city has set an ambitious goal of approving 40,000 new affordable rental units over the next decade but the plan hinges on the federal and provincial governments coming to the table with nearly $15 billion in funding.

The HousingTO action plan, which will be considered by the city’s planning and housing committee next week, provides a blueprint for how the city can develop thousands of new affordable and supportive housing units by 2030 through a number of different initiatives.

Staff say that if implemented fully the plan will set the city “on a new course on housing,” helping an estimated 341,000 households struggling to make ends meet in the process.

The plan, however, relies on an assumed contribution of $14.9 billion from other levels of government.

The city would contribute $8.5 billion, about two-thirds of which ($5.5 billion) has already been set aside.

“This plan is very much going to be dependent on us putting up our share of cash and land and the other governments doing the same thing and I will be an unrelenting advocate when it comes to the necessity of those governments coming forward,” Mayor John Tory said during a press conference at city hall on Tuesday. “We have to be determined about this and I think the other governments understand the urgency of the problem both socially and economically and we just need to make sure that they respond.”

Housing Now initiative would be expanded

The HousingTO plan sets a goal of 40,000 new affordable rental unit approvals over the next decade, including 18,000 supportive units.

To get to that number, the plan calls for the expansion of the city’s Housing Now initiative, wherein developers are provided with surplus city land and other incentives, such as property tax and development charge exemptions, in exchange for ensuring that a portion of the units they deliver are classified as affordable.

The city had planned to invest $716 million in that program over the next decade in order to spur the development of 3,700 new affordable rental units but now it is looking to invest an additional $1.29 billion in order to deliver nearly triple the number of affordable units to 10,000.

The plan also calls for the renewal of Tory’s Open Door Affordable Housing Program, which was introduced in 2015 and has provided developers with tens of thousands of dollars in tax relief and waved fees in exchange for delivering a portion of units with below-market rents.