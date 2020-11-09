City staff are recommending that planned increases to water and garbage rates in 2021 be reduced in recognition of the hardships that many residents continue to face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the rate-supported budgets for Toronto Water and Solid Waste Management Services, staff have put forward lower than expected increases to the fees charged to homeowners.

Rather than hiking water rates by three per cent and garbage fees by 2.7 per cent in 2021, staff now say that both increases should be capped at 1.5 per cent.

That means that the average homeowner would pay an additional $14 to Toronto Water in 2021 and would see their garbage fees increase by about $3 to $7, depending on the size of their bin.

The lower than expected increases will translate into about $22.4 million in forgone revenues, money that the city expects to make up through “hiring slow downs” and the cancellation of non-union pay increases.

Staff say that they expects that water and garbage rates increases will return to three per cent in 2022 and going forward.

The city’s overall budget for 2021, including the property tax rate, is expected to be brought before budget committee on Nov. 23 and city council as a whole on Dec. 16.

Staff have previously said that the city will face an opening pressure of $1.5 billion as it plans itsbudget for 2021 and will likely need additional funding from other levels of government to stave off major cuts to services.