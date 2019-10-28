

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city plans to tear down two existing Toronto Community Housing buildings in Toronto’s east end to create a new “mixed-income community” comprised of both rental apartments and condos.

In an announcement on Monday morning, Mayor John Tory said the revitalization project will take place at the site of the TCHC’s Don Summerville Apartments, located at 1555 and 1575 Queen St. E.

Currently, TCHC operates 120 rent-geared-to-income units in the two aging buildings, which Tory said are in a “critical” state in terms of repairs.

Once the project is complete, the new development will host 103 TCHC rent-geared-to-income units, 17 rent-geared-to-income apartments operated by a non-profit partner, 100 affordable rental apartments, 180 rental apartments at market rental rates, and 350 condos.

Rental prices for the affordable units will be set at no more than 80 per cent of the city’s average market rent.

Additionally, the site will offer 16,000 square feet of retail/commercial space, which Tory said will help “refresh” that section of Queen Street East.

“This revitalization is about more than bricks and mortar. It is about creating a new community where renters and TCHC tenants and condo owners live side-by-side,” Tory told reporters on Monday. “It will bring new vitality to a stretch of Queen Street.”

The project is being carried out in collaboration with the city’s private sector partner Context Development.

“It is a great example of what can happen when we partner together… to tackle the key issue that is facing the city at this moment in time,” Tory said.

Coun. Paula Fletcher, a member of the TCHC board, said the buildings’ proximity to transit and greenspace make them a particularly suitable site for the revitalization.

“In the coming weeks we will hold open houses to hear from the local community and we are working closely with tenants to ensure their needs are met through the construction phase,” she said in a written statement.

Tenants currently living in the two TCHC buildings will be relocated to other TCHC properties and eligible tenants will have the right to return to the community once the project is complete.

Tory said that the goal is to get shovels in the ground next year with an anticipated completion date of 2023.