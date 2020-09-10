Nathan Phillips Square will look a little different for the next couple of days as the celebrated Toronto sign is being replaced with a new and improved sign.

Mayor John Tory was on hand Thursday afternoon for the removal of the Toronto sign and said the renowned sign will be replaced with a new and more durable sign at the square.

“The new and improved Toronto sign will be easier to clean, will in fact actually be waterproof, and will have enhanced lighting capacity and other creative features to support the public engagement and interaction that has become such an important part of the Toronto sign’s life in Nathan Phillips Square,’’ Tory said at a news conference.

The current Toronto sign was temporarily placed at the square in July 2015 for the Toronto Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Although it was only built to last for a few weeks, the city extended its presence due to its popularity with locals and tourists.

Over the past five years, Tory said the Toronto sign has become an iconic landmark that is known worldwide.

“According to Destination Toronto and their visitor surveys, the Toronto sign was one of the top three most visited attractions in the city and it is consistently ranked as one of the most ‘instagrammable’ spots in the city,” Tory said.

With years of wear and tear on the sign and ongoing repairs and enhancements to keep it working, the city began the process of procuring a new, more durable sign in the fall last year.

In December 2019, the city awarded a contract for the design, construction, installation and ongoing maintenance for a new Toronto sign to Unit 11, a Toronto-based custom design and fabrication supplier.

It is unclear what the new sign will look like exactly but Tory said it will have the maple leaf and the medicine wheel that was a part of the old sign.

Tory said the design and installation of the new sign was delayed due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has delayed the sign’s arrival like it [has] delayed many things, but I'm glad that it will soon be here,” Tory said. “And it will continue for the foreseeable future to be lit in blue each night to honor the frontline workers who helped us to get through the pandemic.”

The cost to design and install the new sign and for the removal of the old sign totalled $761,842 net applicable taxes.

Tory said the new sign will be unveiled to the public in the coming days.