

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three residential properties could be sold off for far less than their market value this afternoon.

There is just one catch – prospective bidders will have to commit to buying the properties sight unseen.

The city is holding an auction to sell off four properties with sizeable unpaid tax bills as part of what is known as a sale of land by public tender.

The properties include three abandoned homes in the city’s west end and a commercial lot on Danforth Avenue.

The minimum bid for the properties has been set in accordance with the how much tax and fees are owed. At the conclusion of the auction, the city will keep the amount owed for taxes and any additional money will go to the province.

The bidding will start at between $92,000 and $119,000, depending on the property.

Prospective buyers, however, won’t be allowed inside the homes before submitting a bid, nor will they have access to any information about the homes other than what they can see from the street.

"People want to know how many bathrooms or bedrooms these homes have but those are things we don’t even know," city spokesperson Ashley Hammill told CTV News Toronto on Thursday. "But we can assume there are critters inhabiting them."

The city has said that it only puts properties up for auction after making “every reasonable attempt to contact the property owner by mail, phone, site visits and speaking with neighbours.”

Those interested in placing a bid must do so in person at the North York Civic Centre. Bids must be placed by 3 p.m.

The winning bidders will then have 14 days to make full payment to the city.

Here are the properties: