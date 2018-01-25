

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city will conduct another pothole repair blitz this weekend after a similar blitz last Saturday led to more than 15,000 potholes being filled.

The city typically has about 25 crews out filling potholes on any given day during the winter months but on Saturday there will be 55 crews on the job.

The city says that the crews will be focusing on filling potholes on both the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway.

“Our hardworking City crews will take advantage of another weekend without snow to continue to tackle potholes across Toronto," Mayor John Tory said in a press release. “We know how frustrating potholes are for drivers and cyclists, and we are deploying extra resources on the task of improving our roads to ensure a smoother commute."

The city has filled 25,532 potholes so far in 2018 compared to 14,432 in the same time period last year.

A total of 15,447 potholes were filled during last weekend’s blitz.