A byelection will be held on Nov. 30 to fill the city council seat left vacant by Scarborough Southwest Coun. Gary Crawford, who resigned in July.

Crawford stepped down to run for the Progressive Conservative Party in a provincial byelection held in Scarborough-Guildwood on July 27. He was defeated by Liberal candidate Andrea Hazell.

Nominations for the byelection in Ward 20 will open on Sept. 7 at 8:30 a.m. and will close on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

Advance voting will take place on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day will be held on November 30, 2023, City Clerk John D. Elvidge announced Monday.

Voters will have the option to mail in their ballot for this byelection, the city said, and application details will be available next month.

Council declared the seat vacant on Aug. 10 and opted to hold a byelection instead of appointing someone to fill the role for the remaining term of office.