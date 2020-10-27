City councillors have opted to hold a byelection to fill the vacancy left by former Ward 22 councillor Jim Karygiannis, who was booted from council once and for all last month after a lengthy court battle over his 2018 campaign expenses.

Councillors were given an option between appointing someone to fill the seat for the two years that are remaining in this term of council or holding a byelection.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, councillors voted unanimously in favour of sending voters to the polls to select a new councillor for Scarborough-Agincourt.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada said that it would not hear an appeal of a lower court ruling that found Karygiannis exceeded his campaign spending limits by nearly $26,000.

Under the Municipal Elections Act, any person found to have exceeded campaign spending limits must vacate their seat.

Karygiannis was removed from office permanently following the Supreme Court decision and after a seat is declared vacant, council only has 60 days to decide how it plans to fill the vacancy.

“I think in the circumstances, given where we are in the term of office... that the byelection is the proper way to handle the filling of the (vacancy),” Mayor John Tory said at Tuesday’s meeting.

According to a recent report by the interim city clerk, the total cost to hold the byelection will be an estimated $700,000.

The date for the byelection has not yet been set by the city clerk but the earliest it could be held is Jan. 11, 2021.