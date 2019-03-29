

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city will launch a public consultation and community engagement process on Friday morning as it begins work on a new 10-year housing action plan.

City council approved Toronto’s last housing action plan back in 2009 but that document is only supposed to guide decision making through 2020, meaning that a new plan needs to be developed.

On Friday morning, Mayor John Tory and Deputy Mayor Ana Bailão will be at the YWCA on Elm Street to formally launch the community engagement process that will inform the development of that plan.

A total of four public meetings are scheduled to be held next month and the city will also be soliciting feedback trough an online questionnaire.

Separate consultations for Toronto community housing residents are also planned for May.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the city said that it is seeking “input from residents and stakeholders to address housing issues over the next 10 years.”

The upcoming public consultations are as follows: