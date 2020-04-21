

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto will mark the second anniversary of the North York Van Attack with a virtual, physically distanced ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten people died and sixteen others suffered serious injuries when a misogynist failed army recruit allegedly sped a rented van down sidewalks in Toronto’s Willowdale neighborhood on April 23, 2018, running over anyone in his path.

This Thursday, the City of Toronto says it will livestream a statement marking the tragedy at 9 a.m., with another event planned that evening.

“As Toronto now faces another crisis with COVID-19, I know how difficult this day may be for those still experiencing trauma,” Mayor John Tory said Tuesday. “And while we must continue to stay apart to stay united in our fight against this virus, I urge everyone to reach out to loved ones, family and friends to check in on one another and let them know they are not alone during these difficult times.”

The man accused of perpetrating the act remains confined, awaiting trial for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

“While this event is a reminder of a senseless act that caused so much pain for so many, it also reminds us that our community is strong and can stand as a symbol of hope as we unite through our healing and continue to offer support for one another,” ward councilor John Filion said.

“Later in the evening, there will be a virtual vigil led by community groups, We Love Willowdale and Willowdale Interfaith Coalition,” the city said Tuesday.

That evening vigil will be broadcast on the We Love Willowdale Facebook page.

Flags at City Hall and North York Civic Centre will fly at half-mast that day and the Toronto sign will be dimmed at sunset.

“This vigil will bring together the community, provide support for those impacted and offer a space for people to interact and leave messages,” city officials said.

The public is urged not to attend Mel Lastman Square or other places in Willowdale to lay wreaths or flowers this Thursday, as was done last year, in order to respect physical distancing orders put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.