

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The City of Toronto has announced plans to open two new emergency child care centres after receiving more than 800 applications for the first four facilities.

The new facilities will be available only to the children of essential workers who have no other alternatives.

One of the new facilities will open up in an existing city-run childcare facility on Bathurst Street north of Front Street today while the other will open later this week at another existing city-run child care facility on Danforth Avenue near Greenwood Avenue.

The city says that since launching the online signup portal for the emergency child care facilities on March 26 it has received more than 800 applications and has placed nearly 200 children in care. It says that 71 per cent of all applications have been from frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

"I commend our staff for working so quickly with our partners at the Province of Ontario to scale up the emergency child care service for essential and critical service workers' families. The response for this service has been tremendous and I’m pleased that we can expand it to help more of the heroes we rely on to fight COVID-19," Mayor John Tory said in the press release.

The emergency child care centres are being entirely funded by the province and there is no cost passed on to qualifying parents.

A number of precautions are being taken in delivering the service, including daily screening of children and staff, increased disinfection and reduced group sizes.