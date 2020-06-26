

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Some of Toronto’s swimming pools will reopen today but their capacity will be reduced and anyone wishing to go for a swim will have to provide their contact information.

The city operates 58 outdoor swimming pools but it will only open 15 of them today with the remaining pools scheduled to open tomorrow.

The city says that capacity at all pools will be reduced to 25 per cent “to provide space for physical distancing” and swimmers will be asked to sign-in with their first name and an email or phone number to facilitate contact tracing, should it be necessary.

The city says that swimmers will also be limited to 45-minute sessions “to allow for enhanced cleaning.”

The pools that will reopen today include:

Heron Park Community Centre

McGregor Park Community Centre

Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool

Goulding Community Centre

Oriole Community Centre

Stanley Park South – Toronto

Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool

Riverdale Park East

Alex Duff Memorial Pool

Greenwood Park

O’Connor Community Centre

West Mall Outdoor Pool

Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool

Rotary Peace Park Outdoor Pool

Domenico Di Luca Community Recreation Centre

Wading pools and swimming pools have been permitted since Toronto enter Stage Two of the province’s recovery plan on Wednesday.

The city, however, says that its wading pools will not begin to open until July 1. It is expected to take 11 days from that point to reopen all of the city’s wading pools.