

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The City of Toronto will offer its usual slate of recreational programs this fall, albeit with reduced capacity due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city previously cancelled all of its spring and summer recreational programs in an effort to limit the spread of the virus, though it did eventually launch a series of week-long summer camps dubbed “CampTO” as well as a variety of drop-in style programs at local parks.

The programming, however, was largely identical and marked a far cry from the hundreds of different options usually offered to Toronto parents.

Speaking with reporters during his biweekly briefing on Monday, Mayor John Tory confirmed that most of the city’s recreational programs will be going ahead this fall with registration expected to take place between Sept. 12 and 16.

He said that all of the programming will be “modified to meet public health guidelines and provincial restrictions.”

“I am so pleased to announce that the city is preparing to offer fall recreational programs this year,” he said. “Torontonians can expect to see their favourite recreation programs including swimming lessons on offer this fall at city recreational facilities.”

Toronto’s recreation centres were shuttered for months during the pandemic but were allowed to reopen once Toronto entered Stage 3 of Ontario’s reopening plan last month.

Tory said that the city lost some recreational employees due to the “diminished offerings” it was able to offer this summer and for that reason has begun to recruit for a number of roles.

He said that more information about the programs themselves will be released later this month ahead of the registration window opening in September.