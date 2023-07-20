The city is warning of ‘misleading phone calls’ circulating in Toronto in which individuals request access to people’s homes.

The callers cite nearby construction as the reason why they require entry to the house, a tweet published by the city Thursday reads.

“Unsolicited phone calls requesting access to your home for nearby construction may not be affiliated with the city,” it says.

Residents who receive an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be affiliated with the city should report the call to Toronto police at 416-808-2222 as well as 311, the city says. Residents can find out about construction planned in their ward on the city’s website or by calling 311.

Thursday’s warning isn’t the first instance of scammers posing as city officials or municipal workers.

Last fall, the city issued a warning after receiving reports of individuals posing as employees who claimed they needed to enter residences to check for sump pumps and backwater valves.