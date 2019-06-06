

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 27-year-old city waste collector who was critically injured while on the job last week has died of his injuries in hospital.

In a news release Thursday, the city confirmed the death of Curtis Smith.

Smith was critically injured on May 29 when he was pinned between a garbage truck and a tree while working near Plymbridge Crescent and Plymbridge Road. Police said at the time that the truck appeared to have been backing up when Smith was struck.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but succumbed to his injuries a few days later.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Smith's family and his colleagues during this difficult and tragic time,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement. “The safety of our workers is of the utmost importance and this incident will be thoroughly investigated to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect them.”

City Manager Chris Murray called Smith “a hard worker and dedicated public servant.”

Smith is survived by his mother, three sisters and his girlfriend.

According to a Gofundme page set up to help cover funeral expenses, Smith and his girlfriend were expecting a child as well.

Toronto Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating the fatal incident.

The city said that flags at city hall and the civic centres will be flown at half-mast from today until sunset on the day of the funeral.