The city says bylaw officers will investigate after a Toronto restauranteur threatened to open his Etobicoke restaurant for indoor dining today, flouting provincial orders in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Toronto and Peel Region officially entered a 28-day lockdown, forcing restaurants to close their patios and keep indoor dining rooms shuttered.

Restaurants can still offer takeout and delivery during the lockdown.

But the owner of Adamson Barbecue, which has locations in both Etobicoke and Leaside, took to Instagram on Monday to confirm that he plans to reopen despite the provincial restrictions.

”Why we are getting singled out and the big, multinational corporations are all essential,” Adam Skelly, the owner of Adamson Barbecue, said in a post on Instagram.

“Come on guys. Enough is enough. We're opening.”

He said the Etobicoke location will be open for dine-in service starting today.

In response to Skelly’s comments, City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross said enforcement action will be taken against anyone who refuses to comply with provincial orders.

“The City is aware of a restaurant promoting their opening in defiance of provincial orders. Should any business that is prohibited to open do so, it will be investigated and appropriate enforcement action will be taken,” he said in a statement to CP24.

According to the restaurant’s website, the Etobicoke location opens at 11 a.m.