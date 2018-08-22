

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Red Cross and the city are still working to find accommodations for some of 1,500 tenants displaced from a St. James Town apartment building following a six-alarm fire on Tuesday.

The massive blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the highrise building near Parliament Street and St. James Avenue.

Heavy black smoke was found coming from an electrical box in the basement of the building and eventually migrated through the building to the upper floors.

At the height of the fire, more than 100 firefighters were on scene working to get the incident under control.

All tenants were evacuated from their apartments and an “immediate threat to life notice” was issued, preventing tenants from returning to their units.

No serious injuries were reported but the city said four people sustained minor injuries.

“We are still facilitating the supervised re-entry of displaced residents. So there is still a considerable number of people that are in line waiting to get back into their apartment to get their essentials,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 Wednesday.

“So we have, at last count, I believe 10 crews there right now that are working to facilitate that.”

Tenants are not allowed to return to their apartments until further notice.

“There are very significant safety risks that exist within the building, principally right now there is no electrical service in the building at all so there are no elevators, there are no lights, there are no fire protection systems,” Pegg said.

He added that specialized contractors will likely need to be brought in to make necessary repairs to the building.

In a news release issued Wednesday, city staff said the Red Cross is helping secure hotel rooms for residents displaced by the fire and hotels with space available are asked to contact GTAresponse@redcross.ca.

People can also register at the Wellesley Community Centre, located at 495 Sherbourne Street, if they are in need of assistance.

Pegg said the next phase of the response will be a thorough room-by-room sweep of the building.

“The immediate threat to life and what will follow that will be a formal order to close,” Pegg said. “Those processes require us to completely evacuate the building and it will remain that was until such time as our investigation is done and the building has been made safe.”

Pegg said the fire service’s investigations team is currently working with the Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.

“The investigation is ongoing and I suspect will take a number of days before we really understand what happened,” he said.