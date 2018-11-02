

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who worked for the Ministry of Training Colleges and Universities has been charged with breach of trust after he allegedly attempted to sell answers to trade certification exams that he had access to.

Peel Regional Police say that the accused had access to trade exams and the Ontario College of Trades database, which provided contact information for the individuals who had completed the exams.

Police allege that the accused contacted applicants who had failed their exams and offered them the answers for a fee.

The investigation into the matter began on Sept. 5 after the Ministry of Training Colleges and Universities contacted police.

The accused was then arrested on Thursday in Mississauga.

Umar Gilani, 28, is charged with breach of trust by a public officer.

He has been released from custody on a promise to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on December 3rd.