

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who allegedly rammed into a police vehicle while fleeing from officers in Oshawa earlier this month has been taken into custody thanks to the help of a quick-thinking civilian, police say.

The suspect was allegedly operating a stolen Chevrolet Sonic on Nash Road on Wednesday afternoon when he rear-ended a vehicle that was pulling a trailer, casuing significant damage to the Sonic.

Police say that a witness who saw the incident chased the suspect down after he fled on foot and was able to hold him at the scene until officers arrived.

Once police took the suspect into custody, they determined that he was the same person who was wanted for ramming into a police vehicle on Mason Street in Oshawa earlier this month.

That incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Police say officers were investigating a stolen GMC pick-up truck in a parking lot at the time.

When they activated their emergency lights to get the driver’s attention, the suspect allegedly rammed their cruiser twice before fleeing southbound on Mason Street.

Police briefly pursued the suspect vehicle but called off the chase due to safety concerns.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect on Sept. 17 after police were able to learn his identity.

Jarrett Bradimore, 23, is facing a combined 24 charges in connection with both the Sept. 6 and Sept. 19 incidents.

He has been held in custody for a bail hearing.