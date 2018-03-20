Clear skies in the forecast for start of spring today
Toronto's skyline is pictured. (Chris Kitching/CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 7:00AM EDT
Spring officially starts later today, but it probably won’t feel like it when you step out your door this morning.
The GTA is set to see a sunny day, but the temperature will just barely climb above zero, with a high of just 2 C expected.
Technically it is still winter until 12:15 p.m. today and this morning will feel like it.
The GTA is waking up to a temperature of about -7 C. That’s a little bit colder than average lows of -3 C for this time of year, according to Environment Canada.
However there are no wild swings expected in the week ahead, with temperatures expected to range between -8 C and 4 C and no precipitation in the forecast.