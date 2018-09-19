

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city clerk is now moving ahead with plans for a 25-ward municipal election but it remains unclear when the nomination period will be reopened for candidates.

In the unanimous decision released on Wednesday morning, a three-judge panel ruled in favour of setting aside Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba’s Sept. 10 ruling, which had deemed the government’s council-cutting Bill 5 unconstitutional. The appeal court referred to Belobaba’s decision as “dubious.”

As a result of the decision, the 25-ward election is now back on, but there are outstanding questions around whether prospective candidates will be given one last chance to register.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark told reporters on Wednesday that he does expect that the nomination period will be reopened for 48 hours. However, in a statement subsequently provided to CP24, a spokesperson for the city said that the clerk is still awaiting further direction from the courts on what to do.

“The City Clerk is awaiting a second order from the Court of Appeal for Ontario to provide additional direction to conduct the election, including dates for re-opening nominations and other matters,” the statement reads.

The initial bill slashing the size of council had included a nomination deadline of Sept. 14 but the clerk stopped accepting nominations on Sept. 10 after a lower court judge declared that the legislation was unconstitutional.

At the time the clerk stopped accepting nominations for the 25-ward election there were numerous incumbents who had not yet registered, including well-known downtown councillors Kristyn Wong-Tam, Mike Layton, Gord Perks and Joe Cressy.

Though both city and provincial officials have suggested that those people will now be given a chance to register for the 25-ward election, nothing has been confirmed at this point and it remains unclear whether the clerk has the jurisdiction to reopen nominations.

“There is a level of frustration because people are trying to register and right now they cannot but Mr. Ford and the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing have clearly outlined that they would permit a two-day period once the dust settles,” Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam, who has not yet registered for the 25-ward race but intends to, told CP24 on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawyer says result of election could be ‘invalidated’

While the issuance of a stay restoring Bill 5 does provide some clarity to voters, it doesn’t mean that the controversy over the Oct. 22 election is over.

In fact, the lawyer who initially sought legal action against the province says that it could lead to a disputed vote.

The appeal court’s does not overturn the initial ruling. It only sets it aside pending an appeal, which could be held as early as November.

Speaking with CP24 after the decision was released, lawyer Rocco Achampong said that the possibility now exists for the result of the vote to be disputed and potentially overturned, if the initial ruling is eventually upheld.

“It is far from over. The ruling at the lower court has not had a full appeal. This motion for a stay is to suspend a ruling until we have a full appeal,” he said. “The prospect of success still exists for the applicants so there is a situation that could be created where we have a 25-ward election, Justice Belobaba’s ruling is upheld and we revert back to a 47-ward election, effectively invalidating the election that will be held on Oct. 22.”

The government argued that the stay was necessary to provide certainty for voters, but Achampong noted that it may just have “prolonged the lifeline of this controversy.”

He said that it is now possible that a vote could be held on Oct. 22, only to be overturned at a later date. In that scenario, he said it is theoretically possible that Torontonians would have to go back to the polls in November or December.

In their written the decision, the three judges who heard the request for the stay said that there is a “strong likelihood that application judge erred in law” and the appeal of the lower court’s ruling will be successful.

Achampong, who was registered as a candidate in the 47-ward election, said that it will be “very difficult” to persuade another three-judge panel that those who issued the stay were “collectively wrong”

With that in mind, he said that it may be “time to perhaps see the election through” and to “move on for now.” But he said that he nonetheless has real questions over the legitimacy of the Oct. 22 vote.

“This election in my opinion is controverted and I think there will be a class action to invalidate it all,” he said.

The current term of council expires at midnight on Nov. 30.

Mayor John Tory said the city’s lawyers have been given a “clear direction to continue to fight.”

“The appeal itself was not argued yesterday. The appeal will be argued going forward,” Tory told reporters at city hall on Wednesday. “The judges yesterday didn’t hear the full submissions.”

“Today’s decision does provide clarity for now. I have opposed and continue to oppose the provincial government’s actions,” Tory continued.

When asked about his relationship with Ford going forward, Tory said he has proven he can work with different premiers and prime ministers.

“Everybody is different to deal with but I have said many times before I believe that Premier Ford and myself have common interests in moving the city forward,” he noted.