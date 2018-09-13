

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city’s clerk says that a “tipping point” has been reached and it is now “virtually impossible” to carry out a fair and democratic election on Oct. 22.

Ulli Watkiss made the comment during an emergency meeting of council that was held to discuss Premier Doug Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause to override a judge’s ruling and slash the number of municipal wards from a planned 47 to 25.

“Every hour that goes by, every day that goes by creates greater uncertainty and raises in me a huge concern over the proper conduct of this election. I have to let council know that,” Watkiss said.

Watkiss said that she has retained independent counsel and will seek out legal advice on whether she can delay the date of the election if she feels that a fair and democratic vote cannot be held on Oct. 22.

While the provincial bill reducing the size of council does permit the clerk to forgo advance voting, she said it is her belief that doing so would result in an election that is “not fair” and does not “meet the principals of the legislation” governing elections.

The advance voting period for the municipal election was scheduled to begin on Oct. 10 but that now seems unlikely as the bill slashing the size of council may not receive royal ascent until the end of September. The nomination period for council candidates would then being extended for two days after the passing of the bill.

During Thursday’s meeting, Watkiss outlined some of the challenges that her office has faced amid the back-and-forth struggle over the number of municipal wards.

She said that separate voter information cards have been printed on the basis of both a 25-ward election and a 47-ward election. City officials are supposed to send out voter information cards on Sept. 17, though it is unclear whether that will happen as scheduled.

“It is becoming very difficult to expect that voters and candidates can operate under the scenarios,” Watkiss said.

Council gets update from city solicitor

At today’s meeting, members of city council heard from city solicitor Wendy Walberg on what options they may have in the face of the move, though that update was provided in camera.

On Wednesday, Mayor John Tory told reporters that he is not aware of any legal recourse that exists.

“It is a very difficult challenge that is in front of us,” Tory said. “One of the reasons we have called the council together is so we can hear from our city solicitor, who I met with again yesterday, about what options might exist. I think they are probably few and far between but having said all that I think we have the obligation given that I think many of us object to the use of the notwithstanding clause and frankly object to the unnecessary way it was done, having it rammed down our throats.”

At the outset of today’s meeting, Tory said that council decided to challenge the province’s initial bill in court because members felt that the process around its introduction was “wrong and unacceptable.”

He said that in using the notwithstanding clause to push the through bill over the objections of a judge, the province is setting a dangerous precedent.

“Not only is this unprecedented in the history of Ontario and an unacceptable process but more importantly I believe this overriding of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms raises even bigger questions with regard to profoundly important matters that we may not even know about today that will come up in the future,” he said. “As such, I believe this is an entirely proper and necessary meeting for us to hold now.”

Numerous members of city council have spoken out against Ford’s move to slash the size of council and his use of the notwithstanding clause to do it.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday morning, Ward 20 Coun. Joe Cressy said that what started out as a “as a vindictive attack against the city of Toronto” has now turned into a “constitutional mess.”

“The notwithstanding clause has been used three times in the entire country’s history. It is a nuclear option for a reason. It is not intended to be used and for Doug Ford to use it to deal with the size of Toronto city council of all things shows just how petty this premier is,” he said. “We have a province that is dealing with rising housing unaffordability, rising poverty, serious challenges associated with transit infrastructure and what is he focused on? Trying to be the mayor of Toronto. It exposes his fallacy and his incompetence for everything.”

Federation of Canadian Municipalities releases statement

In advance of today’s meeting, Federation of Canadian Municipalities Big City Mayors’Caucus Chair Don Iveson released a statement criticizing Ford’s use of the notwithstanding clause and offering the City of Toronto “full support” in their “efforts to protect local democracy.”

In the statement Iveson, who is also the mayor of Edmonton, suggested that the time may have come for a rethink of the legislation governing municipalities in Canada.

“Certainly, there is nothing unconstitutional about sitting down together to talk about solving problems, funding cities mandates directly, and creating a forum where municipal governments address our nation’s challenges with their provincial and federal counterparts as equals. It just takes political will from every order of government,” he said.

Ward 7 Coun. Giorgio Mammoliti, who supports the use of the notwithstanding clause to slash the size of council, has already said that he will boycott today’s special meeting.

In a message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, he called it the “socialist romper room crybaby meeting” and said that he will “instead be knocking on doors - asking people for their votes.”