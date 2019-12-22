

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Officers were sent to Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office on Sunday morning after a pile of manure was dumped in front of the building.

A video posted on social media on Sunday appears to shows two men in the back of a pickup truck shoveling manure out of the bed of a truck onto the ground in front of Ford’s office, located at 823 Albion Road in Etobicoke.

Video: This morning in front of Doug Fords MPP pic.twitter.com/JdoPHE144Y — Martin Reis (@BikeLaneDiary) December 22, 2019

A spokesperson for the Hamilton chapter of Extinction Rebellion took credit for the stunt in a press release issued on Sunday morning.

“Extinction Rebellion (XR) has brought the climate emergency to the constituency office of Premier Doug Ford, in response to Ontario’s auditor general effectively declaring that the Ford Conservatives’ climate action program is a load of crap,” Cameron Topp said in the press release.

“To make their point, XR members shoveled a truck load of organic cow manure onto the doorstep of Ford’s constituency office this morning.”

Police told CP24 that they are aware of the incident and units were sent to investigate.

It is not clear if any charges will be laid.

"If a response is what they’re looking for, they won’t get one from Premier Ford," a spokesperson for the premier said in a email to CP24.

"We wish them a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and hope they have a more productive and joyous time with their families."

The incident comes months after Extinction Rebellion blocked the Bloor Viaduct for several hours for a climate action protest on Oct. 7.