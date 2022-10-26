

The Canadian Press





Clorox has recalled several Pine-Sol cleaning products over concerns about bacterial contamination.

The recall applies to Pine-Sol's multi-surface cleaner in the scents "lavender clean," "lemon fresh" and "mandarin sunrise."

Clorox says the recalled products might contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause serious infection in people with weakened immune systems or external medical devices.

It says it has not received any reports of illness as of Wednesday, but urges consumers to immediately dispose of the product and contact the company for a refund.

Clorox says about 7.6 million units of the recalled products were sold in Canada between January 2021 and September 2022.

It says the original Pine-Sol and the "rainforest dew" and "spring blossom" scents are not affected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.