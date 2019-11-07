Close to 30 shots fired at houses, car in city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood: police
Police are investigating after shots were fired on Grandravine Drive.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 7:07AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 7:08AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired at houses and a vehicle in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood late Wednesday night.
Toronto police were called to Grandravine Drive, near Jane Street, at around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found approximately 30 shell casings in the area.
Police say no injuries were reported but shots were fired at a couple of houses and a car in the area.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.