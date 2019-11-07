

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired at houses and a vehicle in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood late Wednesday night.

Toronto police were called to Grandravine Drive, near Jane Street, at around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found approximately 30 shell casings in the area.

Police say no injuries were reported but shots were fired at a couple of houses and a car in the area.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.