Closing arguments are underway at the trial for the man who killed 10 people and wounded 16 others in the 2018 Toronto van attack.

The lawyer for 28-year-old Alek Minassian, who faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder, began his closing submissions with an overview of the case law he believes supports the position that the accused should be found not criminally responsible (NCR) under Sec. 16 of the Criminal Code.

Minassian has already admitted to driving a rented cargo van on sidewalks along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in North York on the afternoon of April 23, 2018, deliberately striking pedestrians in his path.

The focus of the trial has been whether Minassian meets the threshold set out under Sec. 16, which states that a person is NCR if they were suffering from a mental disorder that rendered them “incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

The sole disorder the defence is relying on is autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a diagnosis Minassian received at the age of five.

During his submissions, Minassian’s lawyer Boris Bytensky referenced more than a dozen prior cases that he said he believes are applicable to his client's defence.

It is believed to be the first time in Canada that ASD has been used as the sole diagnosis in an NCR case.

"The question about what is rational thought, rational choice, (to) rationally assess... what does it mean," Bytensky asked.

"This case will come down to applying those terms, so what do they mean? The 'what do they mean' part of it is not easy because there is not a lot of case law to guide you."

Bytensky has said that while Minassian understood that his actions were wrong at an "intellectual level," he lacks the capacity to fully understand the moral wrongfulness of the offence.

During the six-week trial, the court heard from multiple psychiatrists who testified about Minassian's state of mind before, during, and after the deadly attack.

At one point during his seven days of testimony, Dr. Alexander Westphal, a U.S. forensic psychiatrist who was retained by the defence, told the court that Minassian “exhibited a lack of empathy or insight into the effect that his actions had on others.”

Westphal, however, stopped short of saying that the accused should be found NCR.

“I think he didn’t understand the moral wrongfulness of his actions, but that’s not my determination to make,” he said during cross-examination. “I think it’s a legal opinion, not a psychiatric one.” Dr. Scott Woodside, the key witness for the Crown, said Minassian told multiple experts who assessed him that he knew his actions would be viewed as “despicable” to the public.

Woodside added that becoming infamous was part of Minassian’s “calculation,” implying that he had a clear knowledge that what he was doing was morally wrong.

-With files from The Canadian Press

