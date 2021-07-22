

The Canadian Press





Closing arguments are set to take place today at the trial of Linda O'Leary, who is charged in a 2019 boat crash that killed two people.

She has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Her husband - celebrity businessman Kevin O'Leary - testified in her defence Wednesday, saying he saw “zero light” coming from the other vessel involved in the late-night crash on Lake Joseph until after the collision

The question of whether the other boat had its lights on has been a point of contention in the case.

Witnesses on the other boat, including the owner who was charged in the crash with failing to exhibit a navigation light, testified that they remembered some lights being on.

O'Leary also said he did not recall if his wife had consumed alcohol in the hours before the crash.

Court earlier heard testimony from a police officer who said Linda O'Leary registered an “alert range” level of blood alcohol on a breath test taken shortly after the crash. The officer said Linda O'Leary told her she had only had one drink after the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.