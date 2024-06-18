A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto this morning as a “cluster” of thunderstorms roll into the GTA.

In its weather advisory, Environment Canada warned of multiple “slow moving thunderstorms” that are capable of producing wind gusts of up to 80 km/h and heavy rainfall.

“Strong wing gusts can toss loose objects and break branches off trees,” the advisory read.

Toronto remains under a heat alert today as the city grapples with a “prolonged heat event” this week.

The national weather agency has warned that “dangerously hot and humid conditions” are expected throughout the week, with humidex values of between 40 and 45.

“There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 23 degrees Celsius with humidex values of 26 to 30,” Environment Canada said.

Toronto will see a high of 32 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 41 when factoring in humidity.

In response to the heat event, the City of Toronto has opted to open 10 outdoor pools and 10 wading pools ahead of schedule and will extend operating hours at those 10 facilities.

From Monday until Thursday, Heron Park Community Centre, Kiwanis Outdoor Pool, Pine Point Park Outdoor Pool, Riverdale Park East, and West Mall Outdoor Pool will be open, weather permitting, until 9 p.m.

Alex Duff Memorial Pool, McGregor Park, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre, Parkway Forest Outdoor Pool, and Sunnyside Gus Ryder Outdoor Pool will be open, weather permitting, until 10 p.m. on Monday night.