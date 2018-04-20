

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





After a five-day closure of the CN Tower due to the risk of falling ice, the Toronto landmark and the surrounding grounds are set to reopen at 5 p.m.

The falling ice, first observed on Monday, was a result of rising temperatures in the city after an unusual winter-like storm last weekend that coated many tall buildings in thick layers of ice.

On Monday, the CN Tower said the ice chunks were falling from the “upper pod and antenna mast at the very top of the tower.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, patrons will be able to access the landmark through the west patio on Bremner Boulevard or from Front Street across from the John Street pedestrian bridge.

The CN Tower said the skywalk entrance will remain closed as a precaution and did not specify when it will reopen.

“While this situation has been hugely dependent on weather conditions, our teams of specialists and engineers have worked around the clock over the last several days to assist with the removal of the ice from the tower,” the CN Tower said in a statement on Friday.

Over the past five days, the falling ice impacted many residents in the area and neighbouring businesses, including Ripley’s Aquarium, The Rec Room and Steamwhistle Brewery.

Monday night’s Toronto Blue Jays game against the Kansas City Royals was postponed due to falling ice striking and in one instance piercing the roof of the Rogers Centre.

Gates one through six were closed as the Blue Jays played against the Royals at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The CN Tower said they will continue to monitor the situation with Toronto police to ensure safety for people in the area.