CN worker dead after incident in Vaughan
A CN locomotive makes its way through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal. (The Canadian Press/Graham Hughes)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 1:45PM EDT
A CN Rail employee is dead after a railway incident in Vaughan this morning.
In a brief statement, CN said that the incident occurred on its property and offered condolences to the worker's family and friends.
No details have been released so far about what exactly happened.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said that it will be investigating the deadly incident.