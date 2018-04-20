

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The co-owner of a chain of tanning salons has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of two patrons and police say there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

The incidents occurred at the Tanned Bodies salon on Confederation Parkway in Mississauga, though police say that the business has two other locations elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

The most recent incident occurred at around noon on April 10. Police say a 29-year-old female attended the salon and was sexually assaulted by a male suspect during the course of her tanning session.

The second incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. on June 12, 2016. Police say a then 23-year-old female attended the salon and was also sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

Police say that both victims left the salon after the alleged assaults and reported the incidents to them.

Gary Edwards, 44, of Toronto, was arrested on April 19 and charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with the incidents.

Police say that investigators with the Special Victims Unit believe that there could be other victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward and are asking them to do so.