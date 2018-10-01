

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Early results from Monday's Quebec election showed the Coalition Avenir Quebec surging out to a strong start, with the incumbent Liberals in second and the Parti Quebecois in a distant third.

The numbers began flowing in following a tightly fought campaign that many believe will shake up the province's electoral map.

About 20 minutes after polls closed Monday, the Coalition party was leading in more than 40 ridings, while the Liberals were leading in about 18 seats in the 125-member national assembly. The Parti Quebecois and Quebec solidaire were ahead in a handful of ridings each.

At the end of the 39-day campaign, two leaders had stayed ahead of the pack: the Coalition's Francois Legault and the Liberals' Philippe Couillard, the premier.

But even if the overall vote count is close, polls had suggested Legault's seven-year-old Coalition could capture many more ridings than the Liberals because of its support among francophone voters.

A victory by the right-leaning Coalition would deliver something Quebec hasn't seen in 48 years -- a provincial government headed by party other than the Liberals or the Parti Quebecois.

The Union Nationale won the 1966 election and held power until 1970. Since then, however, it's been a two-party show.

The presumed emergence of Legault's party, which won just 22 seats in 2014 to finish third, would likely come in large part at the expense of the once-mighty PQ.

Polls have consistently indicated the pro-independence PQ, which is led by Jean-Francois Lisee, will come in a distant third. The party has steadily lost support after spending about 20 of the last 48 years in office.

The PQ's raison d'etre -- Quebec sovereignty -- has lost its lustre with voters.

For the first time in decades, talk of a referendum on independence is not a ballot-box issue.

The federalist Liberals and the Coalition, even though it's led by former PQ cabinet minister Legault, have no interest in holding a referendum.

Faced with the shift in public sentiment, Lisee entered the race with a vow not to hold a referendum on sovereignty in his first mandate as premier.

The party, perhaps, that's discussed referendums the most during the campaign is the smaller, pro-independence Quebec solidaire, which won two seats in the 2014 election.

The Liberals had 68 seats at the legislature's dissolution, while the PQ had 28, the Coalition 21 and Quebec solidaire three. There were five Independents. Sixty-three seats are needed to form a majority.

While Quebec's economy has surged in recent years, opinion polls have suggested for months that voters are looking for a change after 15 years of nearly continuous Liberal rule.

The Liberals have been in power since 2003, with the exception of a 19-month PQ minority government between 2012 and 2014.

While Couillard touted his government's balanced budgets and the province's strong economic performance, Legault positioned himself as the best person to deliver needed change.

Both leaders faced criticism at times: Couillard for having reduced health and education budgets early in his mandate, and Legault for a controversial plan to "expel" immigrants who fail to pass a language and values test within three years of arrival.

While Legault began the election campaign as the front-runner, the party's lead dwindled as the Liberals gained ground later on.

With the PQ promising to not hold a sovereignty referendum in the next four years, Lisee's campaign has focused on immigration, health care and the best way to spend the province's billions in budget surpluses.

But despite their differences the leaders found common ground Monday -- they criticized the federal government for its renegotiated continental trade pact with the United States and Mexico.

The federal Liberals agreed on a new deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement and it included opening up more access to Canada's dairy market, which includes many producers from Quebec.

Couillard called a Monday afternoon news conference to denounce the agreement, which he called "very bad for Quebec." He said he phoned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to inform him of Quebec's "profound disappointment" in a deal.

Legault said he would be speaking to Couillard and that he wanted to study all possible options to defend agricultural producers.

"I want us to be able to look at what is best for Quebec as a whole," he said after casting his ballot in his riding of L'Assomption, northeast of Montreal.

"Compromises were made at the expense of Quebec agricultural producers," he said. "It's disappointing."

Lisee seized on the agreement to urge voters to cast a ballot for his party, which he said is the best-placed to defend Quebecers' interests.

"This agreement is a disgrace," Lisee said after voting in his Montreal riding of Rosemont.

"A disgrace for Canada, a disgrace for Quebec. It is an expression of the systemic injustice Quebec is victim of within Canada.