

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Coke Canada says it is temporarily halting some production and disinfecting parts of its Brampton bottling plant after a clerical worker tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Coke Canada Bottling spokesperson Nicola Krishna told CP24 that an office employee of their plant at 15 Westcreek Boulevard, west of Tomken Road, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“The employee is receiving appropriate medical care and is in recovery,” Krishna said. “Upon learning of the suspected case, our Human Resources Department worked swiftly to identify potential exposure to others.”

Workers who were in close contact with the employee are now working from home. She said the impacted employee was not feeling well all week and did not attend the facility.

Some production at the plant was halted to allow for a thorough cleaning of the affected areas of the facility.

She stressed the worker did not work anywhere near where Coca Cola is bottled.

“There was no risk identified to our products or in our production or operation facilities,” she said.

The company is working with Unifor local 973, which represents its workers, on a plan to resume remaining production later on Thursday.

Concerns about infected individuals in workplaces and other public spaces have prompted numerous closures and disinfections in recent weeks, including the evacuation of a floor of a Mississauga RBC bank tower, the cleaning of a private technical college in North York, and yesterday, the news that the downtown Toronto offices of a major gold mining firm closed after an employee became infected.

Ontario now has 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including five who have made full recoveries.