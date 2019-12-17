

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are appealing for new information in the murder of a man who was stabbed to death during an apparent robbery in High Park more than 30 years ago.

Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant, who investigates cold cases with the Toronto Police Service’s homicide squad, released a video on Tuesday morning, asking members of the public to come forward with any new details about the 1988 murder of 28-year-old Richard Thomas Moore.

Moore’s lifeless body was discovered on the morning of Dec. 3 by a cyclist on Colborne Lodge Drive in High Park.

The cyclist then sought out officers who were on patrol in the park.

Gallant said Moore was found off of the roadway in a grassy area and had been beaten and stabbed multiple times.

Moore’s empty wallet was discovered several hundred yards away from where his body was found and Gallant said it appears robbery was the motive for the attack.

A knife, which investigators believe was used to stab Moore, was found in the park by officers.

“Recently the knife has been sent to the Centre for Forensic Sciences for analysis to develop an offender DNA profile,” Gallant said.

A photo of the weapon, described as a German-made knife with a four-and-a-half inch blade and a four-inch handle, has now been re-released by police.

Moore, a Parkdale resident who worked as a labourer at a nearby business, was last seen alive the night before his murder at the Edgewater Hotel, near Roncesvalles and Queen streets.

“It has been 31 years and this killer has not been held responsible,” Gallant said. “There are people out there that know who is responsible for this murder and need to come forward now.”

Police are asking anyone with new information about the cold case to contact the homicide squad or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.