

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The holiday market at Nathan Phillips Square will be closed today due to the frigid temperatures in Toronto.

The city is currently in the grips of a deep freeze with wind chill values hovering around -20 this morning.

The temperatures have prompted the city’s medical officer of health to issue an extreme cold weather alert, which triggers a number of additional services for the city’s homeless population, including extra shelter beds and street outreach.

Officials are encouraging people to limit their time outdoors if possible.

For those who have to brave the cold, city staff suggest dressing in layers, drinking warm fluids, and wearing fabrics that keep you dry.

The holiday fair, which will run until Dec. 23, is expected to reopen on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Warmer weather is in the forecast this weekend, with anticipated daytime highs of -2 C on Friday, -5 C on Saturday, and 2 C on Sunday.