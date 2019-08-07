

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A major downtown subway station was briefly evacuated during the afternoon rush hour on Wednesday after pepper spray was released on the platform.

Toronto Fire says that crews were dispatched to College Subway Station at around 5:35 p.m. after receiving reports about a strong odour that was making people feel ill.

An evacuation was then ordered and an investigation was undertaken to trace the source of the odour.

At around 6:10 p.m. the all-clear was given and the station reopened.

Police say that they have since determined that the odour resulted from the release of pepper spray inside the station. They say that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.