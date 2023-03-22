One person has been injured in a collision between a police cruiser and an alleged stolen vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police say it happened in the area of Laird Road and The Collegeway just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The collision resulted in the alleged stolen vehicle flipping on its side, police say. The cruiser sustained minor damage.

Police say no officer was injured. Meanwhile, a male was taken to a local hospital to be assessed.

There is no word on his condition.

The circumstances that led to the collision are unknown.