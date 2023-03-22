Collision between police cruiser, alleged stolen vehicle in Mississauga leaves 1 person injured
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2023 9:21PM EDT
One person has been injured in a collision between a police cruiser and an alleged stolen vehicle in Mississauga.
Peel police say it happened in the area of Laird Road and The Collegeway just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The collision resulted in the alleged stolen vehicle flipping on its side, police say. The cruiser sustained minor damage.
Police say no officer was injured. Meanwhile, a male was taken to a local hospital to be assessed.
There is no word on his condition.
The circumstances that led to the collision are unknown.