Collision closes westbound lanes of Highway 401 near DVP in Toronto
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Monday, July 15, 2024 6:37PM EDT
A portion of Highway 401 in Toronto is closed following a collision near the Don Valley Parkway on Monday evening.
Officials have not said how many vehicles were involved or whether any injuries have been reported.
Both shoulders and three westbound lanes of the 401 are currently closed.
This is a developing story. More details to come…