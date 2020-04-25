Two men have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Toronto paramedics said they rushed two men to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of a Chevy Equinox ran a red light and rear-ended a white Elantra.

Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash, police said.

According to police, two other vehicles were damaged by flying debris.

The intersection was closed for investigation but it has since re-opened.