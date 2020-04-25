Collision in Etobicoke sends two men to hospital with serious injuries
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:20PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 25, 2020 9:31PM EDT
Two men have been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Toronto paramedics said they rushed two men to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Two other people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the driver of a Chevy Equinox ran a red light and rear-ended a white Elantra.
Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash, police said.
According to police, two other vehicles were damaged by flying debris.
The intersection was closed for investigation but it has since re-opened.