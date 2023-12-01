A two-vehicle collision in Halton Hills Friday afternoon left a 24-year-old man seriously injured, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of 25 Sideroad and Dublin Line shortly before 2 p.m.

Halton Regional Police said a southbound Hino truck collided with an eastbound Hyundai Elantra.

A passenger in the Elantra, who is from Rockwood, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.