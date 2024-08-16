One person is dead after a motorcyclist collided with another vehicle in Mississauga early Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

In a post on social media, Peel police confirmed that the collision occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Ridgeway and Odyssey drives.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital without vital signs and was pronounced dead a short time later, paramedics told CP24.

The northbound lanes of the highway are blocked at Unity Drive, while the southbound lanes are closed at Platinum Drive.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.