Collision in Mississauga sends man to hospital with serious injuries
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024 11:40PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga.
The crash happened in the area of Mavis and Bristol roads around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Peel paramedics said they transported a male victim to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.