Three people have been injured, two critically, in a collision in Mississauga.

Peel police say a vehicle reportedly struck pedestrians at the intersection of Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Two people were transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics say.

A third person was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.