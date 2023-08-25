Collision in Mississauga sends three people to hospital
Published Friday, August 25, 2023 8:00PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 25, 2023 8:05PM EDT
Three people have been injured, two critically, in a collision in Mississauga.
Peel police say a vehicle reportedly struck pedestrians at the intersection of Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Two people were transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Peel paramedics say.
A third person was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.