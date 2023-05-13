Collision in North York sends motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Toronto police are investigating a collision near Dufferin and Finch.
A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in North York has left one person critically injured, Toronto police say.
It happened at the intersection of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street just after 9 p.m.
The motorcycle rider has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.
The cause of the collision is unknown.