A collision involving a garbage truck that happened around 11:45 p.m. last night in Scarborough has sent two to hospital, according to police.

Police say that crews were called to the collision at the intersection of Strode and Brimley roads involving a garbage truck and a sedan. According to police, one person was extracted from the vehicle by Toronto Fire and then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that a second person was also transported to hospital, but did not specify their condition.