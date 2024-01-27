Collision involving garbage truck sends two to hospital: police
Emergency crews responded to a collision that happened last night in Scarborough involving a garbage truck where two people were transported to hospital. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News).
Published Saturday, January 27, 2024 6:29AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 27, 2024 9:18AM EST
A collision involving a garbage truck that happened around 11:45 p.m. last night in Scarborough has sent two to hospital, according to police.
Police say that crews were called to the collision at the intersection of Strode and Brimley roads involving a garbage truck and a sedan. According to police, one person was extracted from the vehicle by Toronto Fire and then taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say that a second person was also transported to hospital, but did not specify their condition.