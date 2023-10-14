One person has been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say three vehicles were involved in the crash on the highway near Islington Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The eastbound collector lanes of the highway before Islington Avenue are closed due to the crash.