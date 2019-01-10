

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital after a collision on Highway 410 in Mississauga.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway between Derry Road and Steeles Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

Two males were taken to hospital, according to Peel Paramedics. One victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the other was taken to hospital to be assessed.

Both victims are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed for the police investigation for a few hours but have since reopened.