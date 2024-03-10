Collision sends one to hospital in serious, but stable, condition: police
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Published Sunday, March 10, 2024 8:18AM EDT
A man has been transported to hospital in serious, but stable condition, following a single vehicle collision into a tree in the Ajax Sunday morning.
According to police, the collision happened on Kingston Road at around 5 a.m. Police say that it was a single vehicle crash, and the man drove into a tree.
There is a road closure in effect.
Road Closure - Ajax - North bound Westney Rd closed north of Kingston Rd to Millington Cr. for an MVC— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 10, 2024